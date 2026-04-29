<p>Bengaluru: The first meeting to select the chief commissioner for the Karnataka Information Commission was held on Tuesday. </p>.<p>The meeting was chaired by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, Energy Minister K J George and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh were present.</p>.<p>Sources said the names of former IAS officers N Jayaram and G Satyavati were discussed in the meeting.</p>.<p>The chief minister was in favour of N Jayaram, who retired from the service last year. Jayaram is the son-in-law of prominent Mysuru-based politician, former MLC and Kannada film producer Sandesh Nagaraj.</p>.Karnataka Soaps and Detergents registers Rs 2,016 crore turnover in FY26.<p>The meeting, however, did not reach a consensus and it was decided to convene another meeting to finalise the name.</p>