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2 ex-bureaucrats in race for Karnataka chief information commissioner's post

Sources said the names of former IAS officers N Jayaram and G Satyavati were discussed in the meeting.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 21:24 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 21:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka Information Commission

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