Two persons, including a man and a woman, were found dead in an open well behind Kapileshwar Temple on the SPM Road-Mahadwar Road intersection on Wednesday.

Bodies with faces downwards were seen floating in the waters. Their identity was yet to be ascertained.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel reached the spot to fish out the bodies.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Khade Bazaar Police Station. More details were awaited.