2 from Bengaluru end lives in Hubballi over forbidden love affair

Preliminary investigation suggest that the deceased Lokesh had a relationship with Shanti, who was his wife Parvati’s sister. As it was opposed by their family members, the duo took the extreme step.
Last Updated 18 December 2023, 23:35 IST

An employee of a Bengaluru-based private company and his sister-in-law ended their lives by hanging at a house in Morarji Nagar in the city on Monday.

Lokesh Rao (35) and Shanti (26) are the deceased. They came to Hubballi and hired an autorickshaw. They told the auto driver that they were out of money and asked him to drop them at a lodge for a couple of hours and return.

However, the driver offered them stay at his house for a couple of hours. After the driver left the house, they ended their lives. Lokesh had a relationship with Shanti, who was his wife Parvati’s sister. As it was opposed by their family members, they took the extreme step. Parvati has lodged a plaint with Old Hubballi police station.

(Published 18 December 2023, 23:35 IST)
