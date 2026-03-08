Menu
2 inter-state thieves arrested in connection with theft in Udupi

According to preliminary investigations , the arrested were involved in several cases registered at various police stations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Further investigation is in progress.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 08:48 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 08:48 IST
Karnataka NewstheftArrestUdupi

