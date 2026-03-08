<p>Udupi: The police arrested two inter-state thieves in connection with a theft case registered at the Kaup police station. The arrested are Asakki Raja (28), and Nambi Raja ( 23), both hailing from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.</p><p>Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the theft had occurred on January 30. The arrested had allegedly broke into a house and stole a 30-gram gold ingot and a wristwatch from the master bedroom and the room where the deities were kept. The total value of the stolen property is estimated at Rs 19.05 lakh. </p>.SI collapses, dies during Karnataka Police Run in Udupi.<p>Under the guidance of SP Hariram Shankar and Additional SP Sudhakar Naik, Karkala Sub-Division DySP Vijayprasad, a special team was formed under Kaup Circle Inspector Azmath Ali G, which traced and arrested the duo.</p><p>According to the police, the arrested were part of a five-member gang, and efforts are on to trace the others. The stolen property is yet to be recovered. According to preliminary investigations , the arrested were involved in several cases registered at various police stations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Further investigation is in progress. </p>