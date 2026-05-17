<p>Udupi: Two persons were killed and eight others injured in a road accident involving a tourist jeep and an insulator tempo vehicle at Dali near Kollur on Sunday afternoon.<br></p><p>The accident occurred between 1 pm and 2 pm when a jeep carrying tourists from Kodachadri towards Kollur collided with an insulator transport vehicle travelling from Kollur towards Nagodi.<br></p><p>The deceased have been identified as Ariya Anoop (28), hailing from Kottayam, who succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Manipal and Jyothi, a woman aged between 30 and 40 years, hailing from Pallom in Koyttayam died at Kundapura Government Hospital.</p> .8 pilgrims, including women, from Karnataka killed in accident in Kurnool district.<p>The injured persons undergoing treatment in a hospital in Manipal are Arjun (9), Mini (60+), and Jyotish (43). Those undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Udupi are Ayan (5), Avani (8), Aby (36), Anoop (37), and jeep driver Devaraj. <br></p><p>According to preliminary information, all the victims are believed to be native of Kerala.<br></p><p>Police said the driver of the tempo vehicle fled the spot after the accident. Personnel from Kollur Police Station visited the accident site and hospitals to collect information. Further investigation is underway. </p>