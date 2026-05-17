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2 killed, 8 injured in a collision between tourist jeep, and insulator vehicle in Karnataka's Kollur

The accident occurred between 1 pm and 2 pm when a jeep carrying tourists from Kodachadri towards Kollur collided with an insulator transport vehicle travelling from Kollur towards Nagodi.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 15:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAccident

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