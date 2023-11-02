JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

2 killed after bikers returning from Rajyotsava celebrations knocks down pedestrians

Police said among the deceased duo, one was a biker and another pedestrian. Identities of deceased and injured are being ascertained.
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 02:51 IST

Follow Us

Belagavi: Two unidentified persons were killed on the spot near M K Hubli in Kittur taluk when bike-borne men returning after participating in Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations knocked down pedestrians late on Wednesday night. Two injured persons have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The incident took place when two persons were returning after the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations. While crossing M K Hubli, they knocked down two pedestrians who were coming out of a dhaba after having dinner.

The bike was found at a distance of about 300 meters from the accident spot.

Police said among the deceased duo, one was a biker and another pedestrian. Identities of deceased and injured are being ascertained.

Kittur police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 November 2023, 02:51 IST)
India NewsKarnatakaBelagaviAccidentRajyotsava

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT