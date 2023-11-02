2 killed after bikers returning from Rajyotsava celebrations knocks down pedestrians

Belagavi: Two unidentified persons were killed on the spot near M K Hubli in Kittur taluk when bike-borne men returning after participating in Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations knocked down pedestrians late on Wednesday night. Two injured persons have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The incident took place when two persons were returning after the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations. While crossing M K Hubli, they knocked down two pedestrians who were coming out of a dhaba after having dinner.

The bike was found at a distance of about 300 meters from the accident spot.

Police said among the deceased duo, one was a biker and another pedestrian. Identities of deceased and injured are being ascertained.

Kittur police are investigating.