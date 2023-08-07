2 killed in road accident near Karnataka's Haveri

According to police, the three along with others were waiting for a bus to travel to Shiggaon when a speeding car hit them. The driver of the car speed away after the accident.

Following the accident, locals staged a protest and blocked the National Highway for over one hour demanding the administration to provide proper bus waiting facility near the village.

They also charged that had an ambulance arrived to the accident spot on time Chidananda could have been saved.

Tadas police station officials had tough times to pacify the protesting villagers. A case has been registered at the Tadas police station.