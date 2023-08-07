2 killed in road accident near Karnataka's Haveri

Two persons were killed on the spot and a third is battling for life at a hospital after they were hit by a speeding car on National Highway 48 near Niralagi Village in Shiggaon taluk, Haveri on Monday.
The deceased have been identified as Veerupakshappa Kali (60) and Chidananda Sherewad (55), residents of the village. The injured Basavanagouda Shivanagouda, a resident of Honnapur village is being treated at a hospital in Haveri and his condition is said to be critical.
According to police, the three along with others were waiting for a bus to travel to Shiggaon when a speeding car hit them. The driver of the car speed away after the accident.
Following the accident, locals staged a protest and blocked the National Highway for over one hour demanding the administration to provide proper bus waiting facility near the village.
They also charged that had an ambulance arrived to the accident spot on time Chidananda could have been saved.
Tadas police station officials had tough times to pacify the protesting villagers. A case has been registered at the Tadas police station.