<p>Hubballi: Two construction workers were killed after falling from the sixth floor of an under-construction medical college building at Gabbal in Hubballi on Tuesday.</p>.<p>According to Kasabapet police, the labourers were working on the sixth floor of the KLE JGMM Medical College building. After losing their balance, both fell to the ground, and one person died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries at the KMCRI Hospital in the city.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Mallesh Mishiyavar (46) of Attigeri village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district and Akbar Goususab Sangati (35) of Annigeri town in Dharwad district.</p>.<p>Labour Minister Santosh Lad, who was in Dharwad, visited the mortuary of KMCRI Hospital to console the family members of the deceased labourers.</p>