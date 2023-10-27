2 priests held for possessing tiger claws in Mysuru

The Forest Department officials have arrested two priests for allegedly possessing tiger claw lockets.
Krishnananda Holla and Nagendra Jois, the priests of Markandeshwara temple in Khandya village, are arrested persons. Three lockets have been seized from them.
A man had submitted a complaint to the forest department through email alleging that the priests were in possession of tiger claw
lockets.
Accordingly, the officials conducted an inspection of their houses and found the lockets. Cases have been registered against them in this connection, the officials said.