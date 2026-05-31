2 severed cow heads found: Karnataka's Ballari tense

<p>Ballari: Tense situation prevailed in Ballari after two severed heads of cows were found on Kappagal Road on Saturday.</p>.<p>The severed body parts were concealed in a bag thrown by the side of the road. Soon after coming to know of the incident, the BJP leaders and Hindu activists rushed to the spot and staged a protest by blocking roads. They demanded action against the individuals who slaughtered the cows. Legislator Janardhana Reddy and former minister B Srimulu also joined the protesters.</p>.Two arrested for slaughtering cattle in Karnataka's Bantwal.<p>A team of police officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. A case has been registered in Gandhi Nagar police station.</p>