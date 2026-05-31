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Homeindiakarnataka

2 severed cow heads found: Karnataka's Ballari tense

Soon after coming to know of the incident, the BJP leaders and Hindu activists rushed to the spot and staged a protest by blocking roads.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 22:27 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 22:27 IST
Karnataka NewsCowBallari

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