<p>Mangaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/fir-against-shop-owner-in-karnatakas-sullia-for-garbage-dumping-3961204">Sullia </a>police have taken two persons to custody in connection with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/theft">theft </a>of gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh. The arrested are Shruthi alias Vishmitha along with her accomplice Pradeep.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Punyashree (20), a resident of Sullia Kasaba, her father was acquainted with the accused, Shruthi alias Vishmitha (37). It is alleged that her father had lent approximately Rs six lakh to the accused.</p><p>When the complainant requested the accused to return the borrowed money, Shruthi agreed and visited the complainant’s house on April 7, stating that she would repay the amount. Later, after the complainant left for work, she noticed that the cupboard key had fallen on the floor during the night. </p><p>Upon checking the cupboard, it was found that gold ornaments weighing about 62.5 grams, valued at Rs 5,00,000, had been stolen.</p>.Mangaluru: Gold ornaments and cash recovered from serial offender.<p>Suspecting the involvement of Shruthi alias Vishmitha, who had visited the house earlier that day, the complainant lodged a complaint at the Sullia Police Station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 331(3) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.</p><p><br>During the investigation, police apprehended Shruthi alias Vishmitha along with her accomplice Pradeep. Following interrogation, the stolen gold ornaments were recovered from their possession.</p>