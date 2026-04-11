Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

2 taken to custody in Karnataka's Sullia in gold theft; ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh recovered

Upon checking the cupboard, it was found that gold ornaments weighing about 62.5 grams, valued at Rs 5,00,000, had been stolen.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 06:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 April 2026, 06:13 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimeGoldtheftSullia

Follow us on :

Follow Us