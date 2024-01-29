2-year tenure for heads of boards, corporations fixed by high command: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Sunday that the Congress high command had fixed the two-year tenure for the chairpersons of boards and corporations to ensure that workers who toiled for the party are recognised and rewarded too.
Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said that the two-year formula was not evolved either by him or Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, but it was decided by the party high command which will have to be adhered to by one and all.
"Several leaders have toiled to ensure victory of the party in the elections. We have a responsibility to honour them too. We have to give them an opportunity and that is why we have split the tenure," he said.
On BJP's claims that it would win all 28 LS seats from the state, Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president, mockingly said that who has stopped BJP from winning all 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country? "Why just aim for 28 seats in Karnataka" he questioned.
Shivakumar said the BJP and its leaders had always exaggerated seats they would win. "The Congress had predicted that it will win 135 seats ahead of the Assembly polls and we won that many. We don't overestimate," he said.