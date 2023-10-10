20 from Hassan ‘safe’ in war-hit Israel

Twenty people from Hassan district who are working in various sectors in conflict-hit Israel are said to be safe.
The family members of the expats claimed that they were safe.
Johnson, Naveen, Dina D’Souza, Eliza Pinto, Antony D’Souza, Vinutha Pinto, Roshan Pinto and Arima Pinto of Belagodu, Ankihalli and Lakkunda villages in Sakleshpur taluk are working as nurses in hospitals of Israel.
Krishnegowda of Dinka village, Channarayapatna taluk, has been working in a hotel in Israel for the past 20 years.
Krishnegowda’s brother Mahadev said that his brother spoke to the family over phone and claimed that he was safe.
“My brother told me that war was going on, but at present he was safe,” Mahadev added.