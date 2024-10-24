Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

20 lakh people expected for annual Hasanamba jatra in Hassan

The annual Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava will be starting from October 24, Thursday, after the opening of sanctum sanctorum as per the tradition.
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 01:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 01:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHassan

Follow us on :

Follow Us