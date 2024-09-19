20 people injured after mini truck collides with car in Karnataka's Mandya district

Rajesh, Abhi, Chandan, Mohan, Bala who were travelling in the car, Durgesh, Kantharaje Urs, Varalakshmi, Shettammanni, Nagaraje Urs and Kanchana, who were in the goods vehicle, sustained serious injuries. Others have received minor injuries.

Durgesh of Madenahalli village, had ferried 25 people from Tore Bommanahalli, in his goods vehicle, to attend a funeral in Mooganakoppalu village.

The vehicle rammed into a car coming from Male Mahadeshwara Hills, near Manigere. The people in the car were said to be the residents of Banashankari, Bengaluru. They were returning after visiting M M Hill temple when the mishap occurred.

The car was totally damaged due to the impact with all the five passengers sustaining serious injuries. The injured were provided first aid at K M Doddi community health centre and shifted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

The tempo toppled and those in the vehicle were also injured.