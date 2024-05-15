20-year-old stabbed to death in Hubballi, accused on the run

Hubballi: A 20-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a youth when she was asleep at her house at Veerapur Oni area in Hubballi on Wednesday early morning.

The deceased has been identified as Anjali Ambiger. One Girish Savanth of the same area, an autorickshaw driver, allegedly entered her house and stabbed her to death when she was asleep. Quarrel between them regarding their reported love affair is suspected to be the reason. The accused is absconding.

According to police, the accused knocked the door of the house. Anjali's sister opened the door, after which he barged inside, and stabbed Anjali in her stomach and neck, and later fled the scene.