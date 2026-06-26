20-year-old terror suspect remanded to police custody in Karnataka's Davangere

<p>Davangere: The terror suspect, 20-year-old Suhail, who was arrested on charges of having links with Pakistan, has been remanded in police custody for 10 days.</p>.<p>Harihar rural police had filed a petition in the Harihar Principal Civil and JMFC Court to remand the suspect, who was in judicial custody, for further investigation. The court, which heard the application, remanded him to police custody.</p>.<p>The police took Suhail into custody from the district jail and are currently interrogating him at the Harihar Rural Police Station. The police seized the mobile phone of the suspect and sent it to the forensic science laboratory to retrieve data.</p>.<p>Sources said that he had allegedly planned to place a bomb at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.</p>