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Homeindiakarnataka

20-year-old terror suspect remanded to police custody in Karnataka's Davangere

The police took Suhail into custody from the district jail and are currently interrogating him at the Harihar Rural Police Station.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 02:47 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 02:47 IST
Karnataka NewsDavangere

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