202 acres of forest land reclaimed in Kolar district

The Forest department on Wednesday recovered 202 acres of notified forest in Srinivaspura of Kolar district.
Following instructions from Forests, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, officials began an early morning drive to remove structures on forest land which had come under encroachment since the 1990s.
The minister’s office said the land parcels in question were notified as forests more than 100 years ago by the Mysore state.
Officials were told to proceed as per the rules to reclaim the forests, which have a major role to play in the arid district.
In Srinivasapura, 97 acres in survey number 90; 38 acres in survey numbers 84 and 85 and 12 acres in survey number 51 were recovered. In Avalakuppa village’s survey number 135, about 4 acres of land was cleared of the sheds and other structures, the minister’s office said.
Deputy Conservator of Forests Yedukondalu V said the operation will continue.
“Steps are being taken to reclaim the forest land as per the law, following the minister’s directions. The drive will continue on Thursday morning,” he said.