Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

21 Congress MLAs fly abroad ahead of budget amid Karnataka power tussle

According to Congress sources, 11 MLAs flew out on Tuesday, while 10 others are scheduled to leave for various foreign destinations with their families.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 15:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 15:05 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsKarnataka Budget

Follow us on :

Follow Us