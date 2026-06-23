21 dogs vanished from DRDO campus; Karnataka HC orders probe to continue

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">high court of Karnataka</a> on Tuesday permitted resumption of investigation into the disappearance of 21 stray dogs from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drdo">Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)</a> campus in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru-city">Bengaluru city</a>.</p>.<p>Justice M Nagaprasanna clarified that no harassment or coercive action shall be taken against two officers of the DRDO named as accused in connection with the alleged incident of March 9, 2026.</p>.<p>The petition is filed by Rajesh Kumar Sahu, the estate officer and TG Sudhakar, the cleaning supervisor at DRDO challenging the crime registered against them for the incident.</p>.<p>The Mahadevapura police had registered the FIR based on the complaint by the Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry division at Bengaluru East City corporation.</p>.<p>Additional Solicitor General Aravind Kamath, appearing for the petitioner DRDO officers, said certain offences under the BNS in the FIR are preposterous.</p>.Four-year-old girl mauled by pack of stray dogs in Bengaluru's Sahakara Nagar.<p>He said offences such as false information (section 240), mischief by killing or maiming an animal (section 325), public nuisance (section 270) and criminal conspiracy under section 61 (1) of BNS cannot even remotely connect to unknown acts of the petitioners.</p>.<p>The other offence in the FIR is under section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.</p>.<p>On the other hand, advocate Vasihali Hegde, appearing for Bengaluru East Corporation, contended that in the first place, no one can enter the campus of DRDO without permission.</p>.<p>She informed the court that the interim order of stay on investigation must be vacated to find out as to who entered the campus, who took away the dogs and their whereabouts today.</p>.<p>B Jagadish, state public prosecutor, submitted that the dogs were last seen at the DRDO campus and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cctv">CCTV footage</a> shows as to how unethically they were bundled up on the night of March 9.</p>.<p>“The petitioners, who are estate officers of the DRDO, shall not be harassed nor coercive steps be taken against them on whatsoever ground. But, they will cooperate with the investigation in helping the prosecution arrive at the truth. The report of such investigation will be placed before this court before it is filed before the concerned court. The investigation shall stand completed within six weeks from today," Justice Nagaprasanna said while directing the matter to be listed on August 11.</p>