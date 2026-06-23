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Homeindiakarnataka

21 dogs vanished from DRDO campus; Karnataka HC orders probe to continue

The other offence in the FIR is under section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 14:47 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 14:47 IST
India NewsKarnatakaDRDOArmy Dogs

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