21 schools record zero admission this year

<p>The school enrollment process for the academic year 2025-26 has been completed. However, this year too, the number of children admitted to government schools in the district has seen a decline. Besides, 21 schools across the district have reported zero enrollment.</p><p>Sources from the School Education & Literacy Department have revealed that of these 21 schools, three are in Channagiri block, three in Davangere north, nine in Davangere south, two in Harihar, three in Honnali and one in Jagalur block. Among the zero-enrollment schools, there are four government-aided schools, seven private institutions, eight schools under the Social Welfare Department and one school from each of the other departments.</p><p>Of a total of 2,47,873 students admitted in the schools across the district for the current academic year, 1,12,199 students have been enrolled in private schools, while 87,999 students have been admitted to government schools, 37,759 children to aided schools and 8,917 students have been enrolled in other schools, including residential schools of various departments.</p><p>Compared to the enrollment in the last academic year (2024-25), the number of children admitted to private schools has increased by 4,788, but the number of students enrolled in government schools has decreased by 5,331 students and aided schools have also experienced a drop in enrollment, with 3,149 fewer students than last year.</p><p><strong>Enrollment at govt schools</strong></p><p>Sources said, a total of 87,999 children have been enrolled in the government schools across the district in the current academic year. Of them, 18,301 in Channagiri block, 12,825 in Davangere (north), 11,843 in Davangere (south), 14,266 in Harihar, 16,192 in Honnali and 14,572 children in Jagalur have been enrolled in the government schools.</p><p>Similarly, a total of 3,875 children have been admitted in aided schools this year. Of them, 5,860 in Channagiri block, 7,821 in Davangere (north), 9,546 in Davangere (south), 7,411 in Harihar, 4,649 in Honnali and 3,471 children in Jagalur have taken admissions in aided schools.</p><p>This year, the highest number of children-1,12,199 have been enrolled in private schools. Of them, 15,619 in Channagiri block, 22,519 in Davangere (north), 45,510 in Davangere (south), 1,474 in Harihar, 8,368 in Honnali and 562 children in Jagalur have taken admissions at the private schools.</p><p><strong>Progress in govt schools</strong></p><p>Sources also revealed that a total of 2,47,873 children have been enrolled in schools in the district this year, compared to 2,61,352 last year. This year, there has been a decrease of 13,479 children compared to last year. The overall school enrollment progress is 94.84%, while in Channagiri block it is 97.01%, Davangere (north) 93.4%, Davangere (south) 93.74%, Harihar 95.54%, Honnali 45.39% and Jagalur 95.09%, while enrollment has declined in Davangere north and Davangere south blocks.</p><p>This year, in terms of enrollment, government schools in the district have achieved a progress of 94.28%, while aided schools have reached 92.49%. Private schools have achieved 95.91% and other schools have recorded a progress rate of 97.69%.</p><p>School Education & Literacy Department Deputy Director G Kotresh told <em>DH</em> that teachers serving in 21 schools, which recorded zero admission have been deputed to the other schools in the district. If they record good admissions next year, they will be transferred back to their mother institutes. If there is no admissions for three years in row, they will be closed down and teachers would be transferred to the other schools.</p><p>On decline in students enrollment in the government schools, Kotresh said the absence of English medium in many government schools is the main reason for this. The efforts are on to introduce English medium in government schools at the primary level. The establishment of residential schools run by the government is another reason for decrease in students enrollment in government schools.</p>