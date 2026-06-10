21 students injured in honeybee attack in Karnataka's Karaginakoppa

<p>Mundgod: As many as 21 students of Morarji Desai Residential School in Karaginakoppa in the taluk were injured after a honeybee attack on Tuesday and were treated at the local taluk hospital.</p>.<p>The incident took place when students were returning to class after lunch. They were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.</p>.<p>Reports said a beehive had been built on the second floor of the residential school and the bees turned aggressive after someone allegedly threw a stone at it. The students ran in different directions to escape, avoiding a major mishap.</p>.Over 70 injured in honeybee attack during Good Friday prayers, 6 in critical condition.<p>All affected children have recovered and are in stable condition. Some students were discharged in the evening, while a few will remain under observation and continue treatment until the next day, said Taluk Hospital Administrative Officer Swarooparani Patil.</p>