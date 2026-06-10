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Homeindiakarnataka

21 students injured in honeybee attack in Karnataka's Karaginakoppa

The students ran in different directions to escape, avoiding a major mishap.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 01:18 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 01:18 IST
Karnatakahoneybee

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