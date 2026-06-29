2.2-km Hebbal short-tunnel road will be toll-free: Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a 2.2-km tunnel road between Mehkri Circle and Hebbal to ease congestion at one of Bengaluru's busiest traffic junctions. </p>.<p>Shivakumar described the project as an "interim measure" and "different" from the proposed 17-km Hebbal-Silk Board tunnel road, which is expected to take longer time to materialise. </p>.<p>The short tunnel — estimated to cost Rs 1,139.67 crore — will be taken up by Hyderabad-based construction firm Rithwik Projects Ltd in partnership with AMR India Ltd. </p>.<p>The tunnel will have six lanes and will be toll-free. It will be constructed using the cut-and-cover method. </p>.<p>This will be Bengaluru's longest tunnel road under this method, overtaking the underpass being built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) near the Yelahanka Air Force Station. That 320-metre-long tunnel-like underpass will run about six metres under the surface. </p>.<p>As per the drawings, the short tunnel will pass under a railway line and the down ramp of Hebbal flyover, and next to Hebbal lake. Portions of Ballari Road will also be dug up to make way for the tunnel road, likely resulting in traffic congestion in the coming months. The project will entirely be funded by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). </p>.<p>"This will be a toll-free tunnel. Our government’s long-term goal is to systematically ease Bengaluru’s worsening traffic congestion," Shivakumar said at the ceremony. "We are working to improve people’s lives and are planning infrastructure for the next 50 years." </p>.<p>The construction firm, which has already started soil investigation surveys along the alignment, is expected to start full-fledged groundwork in a week, officials said. </p>.<p>Separately, the foundation stone for a flyover proposed to link the short tunnel is expected to be laid in a month’s time, officials said. </p>.<p>The CM also listed projects such as the 10-lane Major Arterial Road (MAR) between Mysuru and Magadi roads, the proposed Bengaluru Business Corridor project and the 17-km tunnel road between Hebbal and Silk Board Junction as some of the government's solutions to address Bengaluru’s traffic congestion. </p>.<p>Defending the tolled tunnel road proposal, which has attracted criticism, the chief minister said motorists who choose to pay for faster travel would do so voluntarily. </p>.<p>"Those willing to pay can use the tunnel. Why should that trouble anyone else? The objective is to save people’s time. Office-goers should be able to finish work and reach home quickly. That is what this government is trying to achieve," he said. </p>.<p>Independent mobility expert Satya Arikutharam said both the short tunnel and the flyover were illegal as they do not have the statutory approval as per Section 19 of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority. </p>.<p>"This is a ceremony to transfer Hebbal traffic to Veterinary College. To accommodate this project, Bengaluru has also sacrificed the metro station on the premises of Veterinary College, which was proposed under the Red Line."</p>