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Homeindiakarnataka

2.2-km Hebbal short-tunnel road will be toll-free: Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar described the project as an "interim measure" and "different" from the proposed 17-km Hebbal-Silk Board tunnel road, which is expected to take longer time to materialise.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 00:21 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 00:21 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDK ShivakumarHebbal

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