Karnataka: 22-year-old Indian Navy sailor dies in antelope attack

A young Indian Navy sailor, a native of Gulpet in Kolar, lost his life two days ago after a stray Nilgai stabbed him with its antlers at Jamnagar Naval Camp in Gujarat.
Harshith Prasanna (22), son of Prasanna & Saritha, suffered grievous injuries when the Nilgai attacked him at the camp on Tuesday. He was rushed to the camp hospital, where he failed to respond to treatment and died, family sources said.
“Harshith, who joined the Navy after he turned 18, was posted at Jamnagar. He spoke to his parents over phone minutes before his death. According to Naval staff, a Nilgai attacked him and gored its antlers into his stomach when he tried to drive away calves feeding on plastic,” family members, quoting Naval staff, said.
The Naval staff handed over Harshith’s body to his parents on Wednesday. The final rites were performed with state honours at Gulpet on Thursday.
(Published 14 March 2024, 23:06 IST)