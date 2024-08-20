Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

222 active dengue cases recorded in Karnataka

Of the total cases, 51 have been hospitalised, including one in the intensive care unit, and the rest are being treated at home, stated the daily abstract issued by the department of Health and Family Welfare.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 16:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has said that as of Tuesday, 222 active dengue cases have been registered in the state.

Of the total cases, 51 have been hospitalised, including one in the intensive care unit, and the rest are being treated at home, stated the daily abstract issued by the department of Health and Family Welfare.

On Tuesday, a total of 1,588 cases were tested, stated the abstract. Areas under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reported the highest number of cases at 95, of which four were hospitalised.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2024, 16:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakadengue

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT