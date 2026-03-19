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23 taluks of North Karnataka listed as 'most backward' since 2002 report

All 12 of the taluks in Bengaluru and Mysuru revenue division that were considered ‘most backward’ by Nanjundappa committee have improved.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 00:31 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 00:31 IST
Karnataka NewsNorth Karnataka

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