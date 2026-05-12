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24 fishermen rescued as boat capsizes in sea near Bethul in Goa

The ill-fated boat belongs to Dinesh Kanchan of Mudaga village in the taluk.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 22:13 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 22:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBoat capsizes

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