<p>Karwar (Uttara Kannada district): Twenty-four fishermen, who were in a boat that capsized near Bethul sea area in Goa on Sunday, have been rescued. </p>.<p>An eyewitness, also a fisherman, said, “A boat, named Sri Amma, which had left for deep-sea fishing a week ago from the Mudaga port, capsized in the sea. The fishermen aboard were rescued by the crews of other fishing boats. Unfortunately, the boat and the fishing nets have been lost.” </p><p>The ill-fated boat belongs to Dinesh Kanchan of Mudaga village in the taluk. </p>.<p>Fisheries Department Deputy Director Pratheek Shetty confirmed the incident and said the fishermen have been rescued. </p>