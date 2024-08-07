25 Belagavi students stranded in Bangladesh return home

Nihal Savanur, a medical student who is among those who returned from Bangladesh, said, “The situation grew really tense a week ago, and we were asked to confine ourselves to our college hostel. The rioters had destroyed mobile network towers. We realised that the situation was only going to aggravate further, and decided to return home. We arrived in Belagavi on August 4. Had we remained in Bangladesh any longer, it would have become very difficult for us to come back.”