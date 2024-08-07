25 Belagavi students stranded in Bangladesh return home

As many as 25 students from Belagavi district pursuing a variety of programmes in Bangladesh have safely returned home from the conflict-torn country.
The students’ return was facilitated by the Indian Embassy in the neighbouring country.
The nation-wide riots in Bangladesh having wrecked communication infrastructure in that country, parents of the students were understandably worried about the fate of their children.
They subsequently turned to Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar, and the district administration, seeking help to get their children back home. Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Roshan submitted details of all the 25 students stranded in Bangladesh to the Centre, following which steps were taken to ensure their safe return.
Nihal Savanur, a medical student who is among those who returned from Bangladesh, said, “The situation grew really tense a week ago, and we were asked to confine ourselves to our college hostel. The rioters had destroyed mobile network towers. We realised that the situation was only going to aggravate further, and decided to return home. We arrived in Belagavi on August 4. Had we remained in Bangladesh any longer, it would have become very difficult for us to come back.”
