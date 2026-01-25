<p>Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, 25 Congress MLAs, said to be loyal to the chief minister, are set to travel to Australia and New Zealand on an official study tour from February 18 to March 3.</p>.<p>The delegation, led by Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, comprises C Puttaranga Shetty, Raghavendra Hitnal, H D Thammaiah, Hampanagouda Badarli, B Devendrappa, B M Nagaraja, Yashwantarayagouda Patil, J T Patil, Allamaprabhu Patil, Basavanagouda Daddal, AR Krishnamurthy, N H Konareddi, and Basanagouda Turuvihal, among others. </p><p>Amid rising frustration among the public over rising prices, a state-funded foreign tour has understandably triggered outrage.</p>.<p>Although the chief minister clarified that it was a private tour that the government was not footing the bill for, the legislators claimed that the visit was being arranged by the Department of Animal Husbandry.</p>.<p>The delegation is expected to return to India before the commencement of the budget session of the state legislature. </p>.<p>“The MLAs are going abroad on a tour by themselves. Can I ask them not to go?” asked Siddaramaiah. Confirming the plan, Congress MLA Puttaranga Shetty said, “We will be going to Australia and New Zealand on a study tour arranged by the Animal Husbandry Department. The minister (Venkatesh) is taking all of us, and we will be back before the start of the budget session.” </p>.<p>The legislators have written to the secretariat seeking a no-objection certificate, which is a mandatory requirement for elected representatives travelling abroad. </p>.<p>Amid speculation of the Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps taking to ‘resort politics’ to keep their respective flocks together, the departure of a sizeable number of legislators identified with the chief minister’s camp has raised eyebrows. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Shivakumar has landed in New Delhi after having reminded both the chief minister and the Congress high command about the ‘secret’ power-sharing pact that the concerned parties agreed to after the victory in the 2023 Legislative Assembly polls.</p>