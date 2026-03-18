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25-minute delay in producing accused not a fatal mistake: Karnataka High Court

Justice M Nagaprasanna observed that, in certain circumstances, failure to produce an accused within the mandatory 24-hour period would not vitiate proceedings.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 23:18 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 23:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

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