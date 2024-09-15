2,500-km-long human chain formed in Karnataka to celebrate 'International Day of Democracy'

K J George, H C Mahadevappa, Siddaramaiah Chief Minister, Basavaraj Horatti, Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba,participated in Join hands for Democracy, longest Human Chain as the part of international Day of Democracy organised by Social Welfare Department and BBMP in association with various departments, banks, Civil Society's, NGO’s at Vidhana Soudha grand steps in Bengaluru on Sunday, 15th September 2024.