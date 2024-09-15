Home
2,500-km-long human chain formed in Karnataka to celebrate 'International Day of Democracy'

Karnataka on Sunday marked the 'International Day of Democracy' by forming a 'historic' 2,500-km-long human chain as a symbol of equality, unity, fraternity, and participative governance. Here are glimpses from the event.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 September 2024, 09:58 IST

K J George, H C Mahadevappa, Siddaramaiah Chief Minister, Basavaraj Horatti, Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba,participated in Join hands for Democracy, longest Human Chain as the part of international Day of Democracy organised by Social Welfare Department and BBMP in association with various departments, banks, Civil Society's, NGO’s at Vidhana Soudha grand steps in Bengaluru on Sunday, 15th September 2024.

Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

People from all walks of life participated in the event.

Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

People posing for photo during the event.

Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

An image from the event.

Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

People holding hands at the event.

Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

A glimpse from the event.

Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

Performers pose for a photo during the event.

Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

A glimpse from the event.

Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

Published 15 September 2024, 09:58 IST
