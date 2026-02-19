<p>Davangere: As many as 26 Indian nationals belonging to the Hakki Pikki community from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>have been arrested for peddling unregistered herbal products in Tumu town in Ghana.</p><p>More than 250 people of the community residing in various parts of Ghana are fearing their arrest after the incident. </p><p>They arrested had gone there last year on a business visa to sell herbal products in the African country.</p><p>Confirming the development, Karnataka Hakki Pikki Community Association president Puneeth told <em>DH</em> that the 26 people were arrested two days ago. "One of the community members residing in Ghana called me to inform this. I have shared the information the with the Indian Embassy in Ghana. They have promised to looking into the matter," Puneeth said.</p>.Indian Embassy rescues eight members of Karnataka's Hakki-Pikki community stranded in Chad.<p>The arrested persons are from Davangere and Shivamogga districts.</p><p>Explaining the incident, he said one of the residents of Tumu had called the Sisaala East Municipal Police Command regarding sale of suspected herbal products by foreigners in the town. Acting swiftly, the police arrested four people. In collaboration with the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), the police later arrested a total of 26 Indian nationals from various locations, including their places of residence, he said.</p>.Escape to Africa: The Hakki Pikki story.<p>A search conducted in their rooms allegedly revealed the presence of unregistered herbal products suspected to have been smuggled into the country and subsequently sold on the streets.</p><p>Preliminary investigation into the legality of their stay in Ghana indicated that 21 of the suspects claim to possess work permits, while five reportedly had none. Of the 26 arrested, 12 are women and 14 men. Some of them are said to have arrived in the country as couples.</p>.Hakki-pikki community from Karnataka's Davangere facing jail threat in African country.<p>One of the suspects, identified as Sonia, told the authorities that their first point of contact upon arrival was the Municipal Immigration Office in Tumu, where their documents were examined and cleared for business. She claimed they were unaware that their activities constituted an illegal trade.</p><p>However, a thorough examination of the herbal products by an FDA officer revealed that none of the products had been registered with the authority, in violation of Section 118 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), which makes such an offence criminal.</p><p>The suspects are currently in police custody undergoing documentation for further investigation and possible prosecution.</p><p>Puneeth told <em>DH</em> that people of the community visit African countries every year to sell their herbal products. But registration of these products is not mandatory in many African countries as they are natural and not chemical products. "But Ghana is different and our people were not aware of this. I appeal to the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene into the issue and safeguard the interests of the Hakki Pikki community," he said.</p>