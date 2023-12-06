26 tourism sectors identified for private investments: Minister

The state government has identified 26 sectors in which it wants to attract private investments to promote tourism.
Tourism Minister H K Patil said this in the Legislative Assembly after Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka urged the government to consider developing tourism in the state under public-private partnership.
“To attract investments from the private sector, we have undertaken several ease-of-doing-business measures. We are trying to get private investments in 26 sectors, which includes adventure tourism, caravans, cultural tourism, environment tourism, heritage hotels and so on,” Patil said.
Earlier, Ashoka said people prefer going to places like Sri Lanka for adventure tourism, despite the state having a 300-km-long coastline.
“In Australia, I had to travel 5 km one way just to see one bird. Here, we not only have birds, but many other animals,” Ashoka said.
“You (government) won’t have to spend a lot of money. Do something under the PPP,” he said.
Patil cited the example of Yellammana Gudda where he said 1.25 crore people visit. “In such places, we’re anticipating private investments,” he said.
The minister said private investments are being sought under the ‘Adopt a Monument’ scheme.
“There are 25,000 monuments in the state that are worthy. We have not been able to conserve them. Here, we expect private investments,” Patil said.
Investments in the tourism sector came up for discussion after Moodabidri BJP MLA Umanath Kotiyan urged the government to develop surfing and other tourist attractions in the coastal region.
“There’s a lot of interest in surfing. It must be developed,” the MLA said.
Concurring, Speaker U T Khader asked the government to work on a coastal circuit for tourism. “People come to Bengaluru and go to Kerala via Mangaluru. Or, they simply pass by the coast to reach Goa,” he rued.