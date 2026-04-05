26th edition of Kodava family hockey tournament begins

<p>Madikeri: The 26th edition of the Kodava family hockey tournament-- the Chenanda Cup -- began on Sunday in Napoklu of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/kerala-woman-on-group-trek-goes-missing-in-madikeri-search-operation-underway-3955214">Madikeri </a>taluk, nestled amidst lush green hills.</p><p>President of the Kodava Hockey Academy, Pandanda K Bopanna, along with the Chief Minister’s legal advisor AS Ponnanna, inaugurated the tournament by striking a silver ball, marking the start of competition among 383 teams.</p><p>Prior to this, Kodava community members, dressed in their traditional attire, marched in a procession through the town to the ground.</p>.Kodava hockey utsava returns: Chenanda Cup to host 383 families in Napoklu.<p>In the matches held after the exhibition games, Odiyanda scored a resounding 7-0 victory over Cholapanda, Cheriyanda beat Pasura 5–0, Malavanda won 3–0 against Poodrimada. </p><p>Boliyadira secured 4-0 victory against Uddapanda, Kalengada beat Pattamada 3–0, and Appachettolanda edged past Gummatira 1–0. In the tie breaker Kangira won with a score of 3-2 against Ajjikuttira. </p>