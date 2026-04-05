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26th edition of Kodava family hockey tournament begins

Prior to the inauguration, Kodava community members, dressed in their traditional attire, marched in a procession through the town to the ground.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 15:18 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 15:18 IST
KarnatakaHockeyMadikeriKodava Family Hockey TournamentKodava

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