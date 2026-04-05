<p>Bengaluru: In a major crackdown on illegal immigration, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/central-crime-branch">Central Crime Branch</a> (CCB) deported 272 foreigners residing illegally in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>. </p>.<p>The operation, conducted between March 18 & April 4, targeted pockets of Bengaluru, including Channasandra, Kengeri, Bommanahalli and Attibele. </p>.<p>The group comprising 168 men, 94 women and 12 children included citizens from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Uganda and Rwanda. Investigations revealed most were employed as daily wage labourers and domestic helps. </p>.Over 120 Bangladeshi nationals detained in Bengaluru.<p>The CCB said it dismantled a three-tier human trafficking network involving middlemen.</p>.<p>This syndicate operated across borders; one agent gathered migrants in Bangladesh, a second facilitated illegal border crossings into India and a third managed housing and employment in Bengaluru. Two key middlemen based in the city have been arrested.</p>