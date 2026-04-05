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272 illegal foreigners deported from Bengaluru

The CCB said it dismantled a three-tier human trafficking network involving middlemen.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 20:33 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 20:33 IST
India NewsKarnataka Newsillegal immigrantsBenagluruDeportation

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