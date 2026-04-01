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284 villages in Karnataka face drinking water crisis this summer

One of the major reasons for nearly 6,380 villages possibly facing drinking water crisis is the lack of permanent water sources.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 22:55 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 22:55 IST
India NewsKarnatakadrinking watersummer

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