‘29 lakh cases settled in Lok Adalat’

Bengaluru: The National Mega Lok Adalat held across the state on March 16, 2024, has recorded settlement of 29,00,312 cases, including 2,52 ,277 pending and 26,48,035 pre-litigation cases.
Justice K Somashekar, executive chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, said around Rs 2,541 crore was paid as settlement/compensation.
Justice Somashekar said 771 matrimonial cases got settled and 281 couples were reunited due to conciliation held in the Lok Adalat.
An industrial dispute case at Hubballi was settled and 200 employees were taken back into service by the TATA Marcopolo Company in Dharwad.
Around 3,689 partition suits, 4,853 Motor Vehicle Compensation cases with Rs 249 crore compensation amount were settled in the Lok Adalat. Similarly, 12,563 cases under Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act (cheque bounce cases), 281 land acquisition cases with Rs 114 crore compensation were also settled in the Lok Adalat.
(Published 19 March 2024, 23:09 IST)