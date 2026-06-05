3 accused of consuming alcohol inside tiger habitat at Bandipur; case registered

<p>Chamarajanagar: A picture of three people consuming alcohol, in front of an anti-poaching camp near Hulikatte in Maddur range, under Bandipur Tiger Reserve limits, has gone viral on social media. </p><p>The trio consuming alcohol in the core forest area, a biodiverse habitat, has drawn severe criticisms from the environmentalists.</p><p>The picture shows Satish, a history sheeter from Gundlupet, consuming alcohol with two of his friends, near the anti-poaching camp. They have used a solar panel at the camp as the table. Along with the liquor bottle, plastic cups and packets of snacks are also seen in the picture.</p> .Tigress, cubs spotted in Karnataka's Bandipur; safari-goers delighted.<p>"The Forest department officials impose fines on the locals who enter the forest to collect firewood, and penalise the public who alight from the vehicles to click pictures on the national highway that passes through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. How did they allow the trio to consume alcohol near the anti-poaching camp? The incident should be taken seriously and strict action taken against them", the environmentalists demanded.</p><p><strong>Suspend officials</strong></p><p>Environmentalist Joseph Hoover condemned the incident and demanded that the officials who were responsible for this should be suspended immediately. "How is it possible for the liquor party inside the core forest area to go unnoticed by the forest officers?" he asked. </p> .<p>The authorities are encouraging commercial activities inside the forest instead of protecting it. They are doing business in the name of tourism. An organisation called 'Friends of Bandipur' is taking tourists to the anti-poaching camp in the name of safari. It should be stopped immediately and priority should be given to protect the forest, Hoover said.</p><p>Conservator of Forest, Bandipur, Nandish said, "The Forest department has registered a case against the three people, who were said to have consumed alcohol inside the forest. I have directed Assistant Conservator of Forest Suresh of Gundlupet subdivision to conduct a probe and submit a report. Disciplinary action would be taken against the officials if they were found guilty, he said.</p>