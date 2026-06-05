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3 accused of consuming alcohol inside tiger habitat at Bandipur; case registered

The trio consuming alcohol in the core forest area, a biodiverse habitat, has drawn severe criticisms from the environmentalists.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 14:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTiger Reserves at Bandipur

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