3 arrested for brandishing swords in Udupi

Udupi: The Udupi town police on Tuesday have been successful in arresting three persons for allegedly brandishing swords and making an attempt to murder a member of another group at Puttur in Udupi on June 15.
A minor in conflict with law was also part of the incident and action will be taken as per the law against him, said Udupi superintendent of police Dr Arun K.
The arrested are Praveen (22) from Badagubettu, Abhishek (28) from Katpadi and Deshraj (18) from Puttur in Udupi. The SP said that old rivalry led to the incident.
The SP said that the arrested had brandished swords against Charanraj and his friends and made an attempt to murder him and also pelted beer bottles at them.
Fearing for life , Charanraj and his friends allegedly left their motorcycle and another two-wheeler at the spot. The accused had damaged both the vehicles. Accordingly, the Udupi police had registered a case under IPC sections 143,148,427,307, 149 and section 27 of Arms Act.
Published 18 June 2024, 10:31 IST