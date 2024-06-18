3 arrested for brandishing swords in Udupi

Udupi: The Udupi town police on Tuesday have been successful in arresting three persons for allegedly brandishing swords and making an attempt to murder a member of another group at Puttur in Udupi on June 15.

A minor in conflict with law was also part of the incident and action will be taken as per the law against him, said Udupi superintendent of police Dr Arun K.

The arrested are Praveen (22) from Badagubettu, Abhishek (28) from Katpadi and Deshraj (18) from Puttur in Udupi. The SP said that old rivalry led to the incident.