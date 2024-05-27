3 arrested for robbing gold worth Rs 7.87 lakh from a house in Kalmanja

Acting on a tip off that gold is being sold without documents, the police arrested Nawaz. During the questioning, he spilled the beans about a robbery in the house of Achuth Bhat in 2020.

Based on the information given by him, the police arrested Nawaz's brother, Riyaz, and Krishna. Two more suspects are still at large, he said.

The SP said that based on the intelligence inputs and local contacts, the police were able to crack the case. The Inspector, Sub inspector and team has done commendable job by detecting an old case, which calls for a reward, he added.

He further said that he will recommend the reward to the team.

As per the preliminary investigation, there were five members in the gang when the robbery was committed, the SP said.

In the wee hours of June 26, 2020, the robbers had broken into the house of Achuth Bhat, where they assaulted him and his family members, tying them up and threatening them too.

The miscreants made away with 30 to 35 pawan gold ornaments, one kg silver ornaments, mobilephones, cash totalling Rs 12.40 lakh. They had even threatened to set the house on fire if the family informed the police.