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Homeindiakarnataka

3 booked for shooting video on tricky rock at Jog Falls

Police Sub-Inspector Shantinath Paasane registered the complaint on behalf of the government.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 22:24 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 22:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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