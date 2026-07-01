3 booked for shooting video on tricky rock at Jog Falls

<p>Siddapura: A case has been registered against three youngsters who stood atop a perilously poised rock at Jog Falls to record a video. A computerised complaint has been registered at the local police station on charges of endangering human life.</p>.<p>Although there are boards and warning signs discouraging visitors to Jog Falls from venturing into dangerous spots, the three youngsters from Theerthahalli taluk in Shivamogga – Mohan Shubakar Gowda (26), 27-year-old Bharath Gowda and Madan Gowda – went to the rock resting atop the Raja waterfall, and shot a video, which they subsequently uploaded on the Mister Kannadiga Instagram channel. </p><p>Police Sub-Inspector Shantinath Paasane registered the complaint on behalf of the government. </p>