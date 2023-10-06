Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

3 cops suspended for 'dereliction of duty' over Hindu, Muslim groups tussle in K'taka's Gangavati

Gangavati city police station inspector Adiveppa Gudigoppa, sub-inspector Kamanna and head constable Mariyappa have been suspended over 'dereliction of duty'.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 04:57 IST

Follow Us

The Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vandagodi on Thursday suspended two police officials and a head constable in connection with the tussle between people from Hindu and Muslim communities during a procession for immersion of Ganesha idol in Karnataka's Gangavati.

Gangavati city police station inspector Adiveppa Gudigoppa, sub-inspector Kamanna and head constable Mariyappa were suspended over "dereliction of duty".

Few people had broken a pumpkin and performed puja by igniting fire in front of a mosque at Gandhi Circle during the procession on October 3.

Police had put out the fire and ensured that the procession moved forward.

In another incident last week, members of Hindu Mahamandali performed ‘mangalarathi’ in front of the entrance of the mosque during a similar procession for immersion of Ganesha idol. They claimed that the mosque was once the Gangadhareshwara temple.

The members of the Muslim community took objection to Tuesday’s incident that also led to a tense situation, and demanded that those responsible be arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 October 2023, 04:57 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT