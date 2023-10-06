3 cops suspended for 'dereliction of duty' over Hindu, Muslim groups tussle in K'taka's Gangavati

The Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vandagodi on Thursday suspended two police officials and a head constable in connection with the tussle between people from Hindu and Muslim communities during a procession for immersion of Ganesha idol in Karnataka's Gangavati.

Gangavati city police station inspector Adiveppa Gudigoppa, sub-inspector Kamanna and head constable Mariyappa were suspended over "dereliction of duty".

Few people had broken a pumpkin and performed puja by igniting fire in front of a mosque at Gandhi Circle during the procession on October 3.

Police had put out the fire and ensured that the procession moved forward.

In another incident last week, members of Hindu Mahamandali performed ‘mangalarathi’ in front of the entrance of the mosque during a similar procession for immersion of Ganesha idol. They claimed that the mosque was once the Gangadhareshwara temple.

The members of the Muslim community took objection to Tuesday’s incident that also led to a tense situation, and demanded that those responsible be arrested.