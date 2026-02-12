<p>Mysuru: The Executive Course on Capacity Building for Wildlife Conservation Practitioners at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, concluded on Wednesday.</p><p>The third day of the programme at Bandipur began with an early morning field visit, followed by the delegates attending the day’s sessions.</p> .<p>Delegates from all countries involved actively in all sessions and also interacted with senior officers. They discussed how they can implement strategies with their governments for the betterment of global wildlife.</p><p>V B Mathur, former director, Wildlife Institute of India spoke on Smart Green Infrastructure and Conservation Standards for Big Cats and Management Effectiveness Evaluation of Tiger Reserves in India.</p> .<p>Manoj Kumar, Principal Secretary, FEE department (Forest) spoke on Human Wildlife Interfaces and Mitigations and, Community Stewardship for Wildlife Conservation. Raman Sukumar, professor, Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc Bengaluru, spoke on elephant-human conflict management, Harini Venugopal, NTCA Bengaluru, explained SOPS and guidelines for Big Cat conservation in India.</p><p>After the sessions, the delegates travelled to Mysuru, and visited Mysuru Palace, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, and rescue centre.</p><p>The delegation will visit Nagarahole tomorrow and continue with the activities for two days.</p>