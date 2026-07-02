3-day mega RSS meet in Belagavi from July 10

<p>Belagavi: The meeting (baithak) of the Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharaks of the RSS will be held at the Belgaum Foundry Cluster here on July 10, 11 and 12. </p>.<p>Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will be among the attendees. This will be the first such mega meeting of the Sangh in the wake of allegations of donation thefts and misappropriation of funds at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and doubts being raised about the role of VHP leader Gopal Rao, who hails from Karnataka. </p>.Senior RSS pracharaks to assemble in Karnataka's Belagavi for 3-day annual meet from July 10.<p>Prant Pracharaks, Sah Prant Pracharaks, Kshetra Pracharaks and Sah Kshetra Pracharaks from all over the country will participate.</p>.<p>In addition, the Akhil Bharatiya Sangathan Mantris of 32 Sangh-inspired organisations will be present.</p>.<p>The baithak will review expansion of shakha works in connection with RSS centenary. It will discuss current affairs, like census. Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale will participate. </p>