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Homeindiakarnataka

3 die in lightning strikes as unseasonal rains continue to batter parts of Karnataka

Several heads of livestock also perished in lightning strikes in several parts of the state, including Yadgir and Hassan districts.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 20:11 IST
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Totnalli Mahanteshwar Mutt in Sedam taluk submerged following flash floods in a stream. The region received sharp showers coupled with heightened thunder activity in the small hours of Wednesday.
Totnalli Mahanteshwar Mutt in Sedam taluk submerged following flash floods in a stream. The region received sharp showers coupled with heightened thunder activity in the small hours of Wednesday.
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Published 27 May 2026, 20:11 IST
Karnataka Newslightning strike

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