3 die in lightning strikes as unseasonal rains continue to batter parts of Karnataka

<p>The pre-monsoon showers, coupled with lightning and thunder and high-velocity winds, continued to lash the parched districts of Kalyana Karnataka on Wednesday. Several parts of south Karnataka, including Hunsur, also experienced the unseasonal rains with heightened thunder activity.</p>.<p>Three people were killed in lightning strikes - one in Yadgir and two in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district. Taukal Patel (42) of Roja (Anabi) village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district, was struck dead by lightning. Two farmers from Hunsur taluk were killed in lightning strikes. The deceased have been identified as Yashodhamma (50) of Hosapur village, and Appaiah (60) of Maalada Haadi.</p>.3 killed in lightning strikes as thunderstorm batters North Karnataka, coastal districts.<p>Several heads of livestock also perished in lightning strikes in several parts of the state, including Yadgir and Hassan districts.</p>.<p>Heavy showers in the small hours of Wednesday affected normal life in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts. Skies opened up at 4 am and it poured for the next four hours. The downpour infused life into streams and rivers in the region. Flash floods and tree falls affected traffic at several places in the region. Acres of farmlands in Aland and Sedam taluks were submerged following flash floods in Kamalavathi river and streams.</p>.<p>Totnalli Mahanteshwara Mutt in Sedam taluk was submerged following floods in a stream that drains into Kagina river.</p>.<p>Tundershowers flooded Mannalli road, Bommagondeshwar Circle, Harurageri, Vidyanagar, Mailur Cross, Kumbarwada Cross, and Guppa Ring Road Circle in Bidar.</p>.<p>Nalatwad town in Vijayapura district received good rainfall on Wednesday morning.</p>.<p>A sharp spell of rain in the wee hours left the streets and low-lying areas of Raichur city waterlogged.</p>.<p>Tumakuru city and parts of the district continued to experience thundershowers.</p>.<p>Heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds, at Adaguru and surrounding areas under Halebid holbi of Hassan district, damaged ready to harvest sweet pumpkin, tomato and beans. The crops on several acres in the region have been buried under the mud swept by flash floods in a stream.</p>