3 held for waylaying bike, killing youth with dagger in Karnataka

The Surathkal police arrested three persons for allegedly stabbing a youth with a dagger and verbally abusing him after waylaying his bike at Kalavar.
According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the arrested are Prashanth alias Pacchu (28), Dhanraj (23) and Yajnesh (22). All three hail from Kalavar.
The injured person is Abdul Saffan.
Jain said the Surathkal police had convened a peace meeting on Sunday related to a case pertaining to a scuffle that was reported at Kalavar on August 31.
After the meeting, when Abdul Saffan, along with his friend Mohammed Saffan were travelling on a bike, they were waylaid by Prashanth and Dhanraj who verbally abused them. Dhanraj then allegedly hit Abdul Saffan on his eye with a weapon while Prashanth stabbed his armpit with a dagger. Suspects Ganesh and Yajnesh also stabbed him with a knife.
When Mohammed Saffan tried to come to the rescue of Abdul Saffan, suspects Puneeth, Babbu Ganesh, Pradeep and others allegedly assaulted him and threatened to kill him.
The suspects assaulted Abdul Saffan alleging that he had been supporting one Riyaz who lives in the area.