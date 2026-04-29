<p>Udupi: The police have arrested three suspects in connection with a theft at the Byndoor bus stand in Udupi district. </p><p>According to the police, on April 27, at around 2.45 pm, while Sahana Pai was standing at the bus stand in front of the Byndoor taluk office to board a bus to Dharwad, two women diverted her attention. At that moment, an unidentified man approached her from behind, cut the gold bangle from her right hand using a cutter, pushed her and fled from the spot along with the women. </p>.Sowjanya rape-murder in Dharmasthala: SC seeks stand of Karnataka govt on plea for de novo investigation .<p>Based on the complaint filed by Sahana Pai, a case had been registered at the Byndoor Police Station. Under the supervision of Kundapur Sub-Division DySP HD Kulkarni, the investigation was led by Circle Inspector Santosh Kaikini. The police arrested Avinash Sunil Gaikwad (27) from Shastri Nagar, Ambarnath West, Thane, Santoshi Vishal Jadhav (31) and Archana Sushil Jadhav (40) from Ambarnath West, Thane.</p><p>The police have recovered the stolen gold bangle weighing 17.27 gms along with the cutter used in the crime and a mobile phone from the accused.</p>