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3 held in connection with theft at Byndoor bus stand in Udupi

The police have recovered the stolen gold bangle weighing 17.27 gm.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 17:55 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 17:55 IST
Karnataka NewstheftUdupi

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