Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

3 held in Mangaluru for defrauding individuals in the name of 'digital arrest,' share trade

One of the arrested had introduced himself as a CBI officer and threatened the complainant of arrest and extorted Rs 68 lakh.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 04:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 04:28 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruscamFraudArrest

Follow us on :

Follow Us