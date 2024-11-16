3 held in Mangaluru for defrauding individuals in the name of 'digital arrest,' share trade

<p>Mangaluru: The Kavoor police in Karnataka's Mangaluru arrested three persons from Kerala allegedly involved in two separate cyber crime cases including a case related to money extortion in the name of digital arrest.</p><p>City Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the name of the arrested is Nisar, a resident of Ernakulam district in Kerala. He had introduced himself as a CBI officer and threatened the complainant of arrest and extorted Rs 68 lakh. The Kavoor police had registered a case under sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the IT Act and 308 (2) and 381 (4) of BNS.</p>.23-year-old lecturer's organs harvested at Mangaluru hospital.<p>In a different case, the Kavoor police also arrested two persons in connection with another cybercrime, wherein the complainant lost Rs 90 lakh. The arrested are Sahil K P, a resident of Thiruvannur in Kozhikode, and Muhammad Nashath, hailing from Mappila Koyilandy in Kerala. The duo are accused of deceiving the complainant by promising a good profit after investment in the share market. Trusting the fraudsters, the complainant had invested money and lost it. A case was registered under sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the IT Act and sections 318 (4) and 3 (5) of BNS.</p><p>City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said the accused were arrested from Koyilandi, and produced before the court.</p><p>The operation was carried out under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police led by Mangaluru north sub division ACP Srikanth K, Kavoor inspector Raghavendra Byndoor, Kavoor PSI Mallikarjuna Biradara, and staff Ramanna Shetty, Bhuvaneshwari, Rajappa Kashibai, Praveen N and Malatesh.</p>