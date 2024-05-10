3 JSW factory workers washed away while clearing blockage in tunnel

Ballari, DHNS: Three workers at JSW (Jindal Steel Works) Toranagallu Steel Plant on Thursday (May 9) night were killed after being washed away in a tunnel. They were trying to clear the blockage in the tunnel at the factory.

The deceased have been identified as Gante Jedappa (31) of Hosapete, Shivamagadev (22) of Chennai and Shushanth Krishna Nanaru (23) of Bengaluru. All three were attached to the Civil department of the company. The accident took place on Thursday night. Bodies of the two workers were fished out on Thursday night and the third body was recovered on Friday morning.

According to sources in the police department, the three victims ventured into the water tunnel to remove the blockage manually due to a cut in electricity supply. While the workers were clearing the blockage, the water started to flow suddenly at a high speed taking the three workers along with it. The workers were washed away nearly 70-80 feet deep into the tunnel and ended up in three separate tanks meant to cool hot steel sheets.

The bodies of the workers were shifted to Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Ballari for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police Ranjith Kumar said the police will start the legal procedure after the arrival of the family members of the deceased persons. A case of unnatural death has been registered.