3 JSW workers washed away while clearing tunnel blockage in Ballari

Ballari: Three workers at JSW Toranagallu Steel Plant were swept away in a tunnel while trying to clear the blockage in the tunnel at the factory on Thursday.
The deceased have been identified as Gante Jedappa (31) of Hosapete, Shivamagadev (22) of Chennai and Shushanth Krishna Nanaru (23) of Bengaluru. All three were attached to the Civil engineering department of the company.
The accident took place on Thursday night. While the bodies of the two workers were fished out on Thursday night itself, the third body
was recovered on Friday morning.
According to sources in the police department, the three had entered into the water tunnel that had clogged due to power supply failure. While the workers were clearing the blockage, the water started to flow suddenly at a high speed taking the three workers along with it. The workers were washed away nearly 70-80 feet in the tunnel and later dumped into three separate tanks meant for cooling of hot steel sheets.
The bodies of the workers were shifted to Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Ballari for postmortem.
Superintendent of Police Ranjith Kumar said the police will start the legal procedure after the arrival of the family members of the deceased persons. A case has been registered.
Published 10 May 2024, 21:17 IST