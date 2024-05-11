3 JSW workers washed away while clearing tunnel blockage in Ballari

The accident took place on Thursday night. While the bodies of the two workers were fished out on Thursday night itself, the third body

was recovered on Friday morning.

According to sources in the police department, the three had entered into the water tunnel that had clogged due to power supply failure. While the workers were clearing the blockage, the water started to flow suddenly at a high speed taking the three workers along with it. The workers were washed away nearly 70-80 feet in the tunnel and later dumped into three separate tanks meant for cooling of hot steel sheets.

The bodies of the workers were shifted to Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Ballari for postmortem.